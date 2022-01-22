BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.65. 3,501,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,078,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.