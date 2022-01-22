Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $265.00 at Cowen

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Shares of BA opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.62. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

