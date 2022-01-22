Boenning Scattergood Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

