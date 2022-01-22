BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Down 3.1% After Earnings Miss

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $104.19 and last traded at $104.19. Approximately 1,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.51.

The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205 in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

