Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 20,990 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

