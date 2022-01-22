Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $140.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.