Bokf Na Invests $1.51 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after buying an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Zscaler stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.55 and its 200-day moving average is $282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

