Bokf Na Invests $1.78 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $149.23 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

