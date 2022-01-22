Bokf Na Invests $1.84 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

