Bokf Na Invests $1.95 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

BSX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

