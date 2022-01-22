Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Boston Properties worth $90,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,616,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,930 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

