Botty Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 164.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TM opened at $199.77 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.