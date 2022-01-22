Botty Investors LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,545 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

