Botty Investors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 174 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $882.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,372.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,443.91. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.20.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

