BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.74.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. BP has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

