BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $374.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 374 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 388.35 ($5.30), with a volume of 671466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($5.27).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 487.26. The company has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.41.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

