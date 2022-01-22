Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 6106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Get Braze alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.