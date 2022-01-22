BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 12,290,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of BBIO opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 over the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

