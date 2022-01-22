BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

