Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,024 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

