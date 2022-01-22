Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 164.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

