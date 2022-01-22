Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

