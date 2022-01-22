Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.15 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average is $220.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

