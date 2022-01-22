Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,743 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $104.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

