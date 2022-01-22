Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.