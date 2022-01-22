Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

