Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,062,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

