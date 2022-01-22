Briggs Morrison Sells 20,960 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

