Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.