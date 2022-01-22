Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $367.10 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.50 and a 200-day moving average of $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

