Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will report $619.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $62.91.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

