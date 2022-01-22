Brokerages Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

RMBL stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. RumbleON has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $504.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RumbleON by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RumbleON by 816.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RumbleON by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in RumbleON by 196.3% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RumbleON by 1,059.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

