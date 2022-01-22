Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report sales of $153.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the lowest is $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $587.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $592.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.36 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

SBRA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.