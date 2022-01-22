Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Surgery Partners reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. 291,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

