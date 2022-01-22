Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post sales of $58.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.60 million and the highest is $58.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $308.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

