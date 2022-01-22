Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

YUMC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. 2,435,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,245. Yum China has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

