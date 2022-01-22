Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCB. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

PCB stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.75. 46,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $337.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 in the last three months. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

