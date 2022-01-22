Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 51.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $720,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.