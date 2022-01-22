Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.20. REV Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 13,784.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 494,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

