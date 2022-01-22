Brokerages Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce $434.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.10 million. RingCentral posted sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

NYSE:RNG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.33. 1,276,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $164.60 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.24.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

