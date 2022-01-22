Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.
About Welltower
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
