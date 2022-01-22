Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

