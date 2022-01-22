Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $42.94

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

