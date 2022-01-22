Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $36.78

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

