Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $7.13

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

