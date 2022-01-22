Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $45.80

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research firms recently commented on EBKDY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

