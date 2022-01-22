Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT at $5.17

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 283.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

