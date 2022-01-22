Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) PT at $58.50

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of research firms have commented on PRG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get PROG alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.