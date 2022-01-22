Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $334,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,203 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,071,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after buying an additional 568,451 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $35,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

