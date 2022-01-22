Brokerages Set SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
SEMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $334,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,203 over the last 90 days.
SEMrush stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
