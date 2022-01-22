Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $85.57

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

SMART Global’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 73,890 shares of company stock worth $3,853,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SMART Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 661.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

