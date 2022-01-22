Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $20.89

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA lowered their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

